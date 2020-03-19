European Parliament to Discuss COVID-19 Fight at Extraordinary Session on March 26

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session on March 26 to discuss the emergency measures to tackle COVID-19, proposed by the European Commission, and a distance voting system will be used at this meeting, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Thursday.

His announcement came soon after the Council of the European Union had coordinated the possibility to allocate 37 billion Euros ($40.2 billion) to the EU member states from different EU funds, under a initiative of the European Commission. The decision is now to be discussed by the European Parliament.

"I decided to convene an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday 26 March in order to approve the emergency measures presented by the European Commission. It will be the first plenary that will use the distance voting system," Sassoli said in a statement, distributed by the European Parliament.