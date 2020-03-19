UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament To Discuss COVID-19 Fight At Extraordinary Session On March 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

European Parliament to Discuss COVID-19 Fight at Extraordinary Session on March 26

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session on March 26 to discuss the emergency measures to tackle COVID-19, proposed by the European Commission, and a distance voting system will be used at this meeting, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Thursday.

His announcement came soon after the Council of the European Union had coordinated the possibility to allocate 37 billion Euros ($40.2 billion) to the EU member states from different EU funds, under a initiative of the European Commission. The decision is now to be discussed by the European Parliament.

"I decided to convene an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday 26 March in order to approve the emergency measures presented by the European Commission. It will be the first plenary that will use the distance voting system," Sassoli said in a statement, distributed by the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union David March From Billion

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

33 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

2 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

3 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.