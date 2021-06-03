UrduPoint.com
European Parliament To Discuss EU's Reaction To Actions Of Belarus From June 7-10

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:09 PM

European Parliament to Discuss EU's Reaction to Actions of Belarus From June 7-10

Members of the European Parliament at the plenary session on June 7-10 will discuss "EU reaction to Belarusian actions", according to the agenda of the meetings

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Members of the European Parliament at the plenary session on June 7-10 will discuss "EU reaction to Belarusian actions", according to the agenda of the meetings.

"The main topics that MEPs will discuss and vote on next week include: EU Digital COVID certificate, EU reaction to Belarusian actions, Waiver of COVID-19 vaccines, EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, Debate on G7 and EU-US Summit, Cyberattacks in the EU," the document says.

