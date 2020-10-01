European Parliament To Discuss Karabakh At Plenary Session On October 7 - Agenda
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:10 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) During the plenary session of October 5-8, the members of the European Parliament plan to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the agenda of the upcoming meeting says.
The discussion is scheduled for October 7, and will also be attended by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell.