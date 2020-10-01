UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament To Discuss Karabakh At Plenary Session On October 7 - Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:10 PM

European Parliament to Discuss Karabakh at Plenary Session on October 7 - Agenda

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) During the plenary session of October 5-8, the members of the European Parliament plan to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the agenda of the upcoming meeting says.

The discussion is scheduled for October 7, and will also be attended by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Related Topics

Parliament October

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

12 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

57 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.