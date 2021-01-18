MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The European Parliament plans to discuss detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and issue a resolution, the European People's Party (EPP) said Monday.

Earlier in the day, a court in Russia ruled to keep Navalny in detention for 30 day.

On January 29, another court is expected to decide whether Navalny's suspended sentence should be replaced with time in prison for breach of suspension conditions.

"At the initiative of the @EPPGroup, the EP will debate the #Navalny detainment tomorrow, Tuesday, as the first point on the afternoon agenda. The debate will be followed by a resolution," the parliamentary group tweeted.