European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February 16 - Spokesperson

The European Parliament (EP) with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will discuss the latest developments and diplomatic attempts to deescalate tensions with Russia on February 16, EP Spokesperson Jaume Duch Guillot said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Parliament (EP) with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will discuss the latest developments and diplomatic attempts to deescalate tensions with Russia on February 16, EP Spokesperson Jaume Duch Guillot said on Friday.

"On Wednesday, the MEPs will be having a debate with the foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, particularly on all of the latest diplomatic attempts to deescalate tensions between Russia and the West," Guillot said during a briefing.

The controversy between Western countries and Russia over Ukraine has intensified recently, with Kiev, the United States and the European Union all voicing allegations of Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border and raising fears about Moscow's plans to invade its neighbor.

Washington and its European allies have vowed to introduce further sanctions to hit the Russian economy and deter Moscow from the alleged aggressive steps.

Russia has denied intentions of invading any country, while pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders threatens its national security, in addition to hampering a peaceful resolution in eastern Ukraine.