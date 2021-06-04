European Parliament to Hear Borrell on Relations With Belarus, Adopt Resolution on June 8

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) On June 8, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will speak at the plenary session of the European Parliament on the topic of further deterioration of relations between the European Union and Minsk, and the parliamentarians will adopt a resolution on Belarus following the debates, the European Parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

"MEPs will debate this latest deterioration of EU-Belarus relations with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday. They will also prepare a resolution and put it to a vote on Thursday," the document says.