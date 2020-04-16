UrduPoint.com
European Parliament To Hold 2-day Extraordinary Plenary To Discuss COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

European Parliament to Hold 2-day Extraordinary Plenary to Discuss COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The European Parliament will hold a two-day extraordinary plenary on Thursday to continue discussions regarding the bloc's measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will take place as a video conference with the participants voting remotely on the European Union's coordinated action to combat the coronavirus and its consequences, as well as on any legislative or budgetary proposals by the European Commission to tackle the issue.

In addition, some participants asked European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli to evaluate the situation in Hungary and the leadership's response to the pandemic to ensure that European values are not threatened.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

