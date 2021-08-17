European Parliament to Meet Thursday for Afghanistan Emergency Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The European Parliament's foreign affairs and development committees will meet on Thursday for urgent talks on Afghanistan, the foreign affairs committee chairman said.

"Following the latest developments in Afghanistan, I decided to call for an extraordinary joint meeting of Foreign Affairs and Development committees and the Delegation for Afghanistan to discuss the situation in the country.

It will take place on Thursday 9:00 [7:00 GMT]," David McAllister tweeted.

The Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) swept Afghanistan in mere months, following the US and allies' announcement of a pullout in April. Insurgents captured Kabul over the weekend, leading to scenes of chaos at Kabul's international airport as Afghans and foreigners tried to flee abroad.