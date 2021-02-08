European Parliament to Press for Tighter Sanctions on Russia on Tuesday

The European Parliament will press top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Tuesday to come up with tougher sanctions on Russia following his trip to the country last week, its spokesman said at a pre-session briefing

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The European Parliament will press top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Tuesday to come up with tougher sanctions on Russia following his trip to the country last week, its spokesman said at a pre-session briefing.

"On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will several days after his trip to Moscow discuss with MEPS the country's political troubles, notably the case of Alexey Navalny ... The deputes will again call for his immediate and unconditional release as well as for tougher sanctions against Russia," Jaume Duch Guillot said.

The European Parliament kicked off a week-long plenary session on Monday. Its leading members issued a statement condemning the expulsion by Russia of three EU diplomats last Friday over their participation in pro-Navalny protests and called for "appropriate steps" from the rest of the bloc.

The expulsions were announced while Borrell was meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Duch Guillot said the EU foreign policy chief will discuss with members of the parliament his takeaways from this meeting.