UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament To Press For Tighter Sanctions On Russia On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

European Parliament to Press for Tighter Sanctions on Russia on Tuesday

The European Parliament will press top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Tuesday to come up with tougher sanctions on Russia following his trip to the country last week, its spokesman said at a pre-session briefing

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The European Parliament will press top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Tuesday to come up with tougher sanctions on Russia following his trip to the country last week, its spokesman said at a pre-session briefing.

"On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will several days after his trip to Moscow discuss with MEPS the country's political troubles, notably the case of Alexey Navalny ... The deputes will again call for his immediate and unconditional release as well as for tougher sanctions against Russia," Jaume Duch Guillot said.

The European Parliament kicked off a week-long plenary session on Monday. Its leading members issued a statement condemning the expulsion by Russia of three EU diplomats last Friday over their participation in pro-Navalny protests and called for "appropriate steps" from the rest of the bloc.

The expulsions were announced while Borrell was meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Duch Guillot said the EU foreign policy chief will discuss with members of the parliament his takeaways from this meeting.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament From Top

Recent Stories

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

2 minutes ago

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With JCPOA, US ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Berlin Confirmed It Gave Navalny Acces ..

30 minutes ago

CS Fazeel chairs meeting to review development pro ..

30 minutes ago

Lawyers on rampage to 'protest' demolition of ille ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.