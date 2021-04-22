European Parliament to vote on EU-UK post-Brexit trade pact

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The European Parliament is to hold a vote next Tuesday on ratifying the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement that defines post-Brexit relations with Britain, EU sources told AFP on Thursday.

If MEPs vote in favour, as is expected, it would finalise adoption of the pact by both sides. Currently it is provisionally applied pending the European Parliament's adoption, after British MPs ratified it the day it was signed, on December 30, 2020.