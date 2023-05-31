European Parliament to Vote on June 1 for Increase in Production of Ammunition for Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The European Parliament will vote on June 1 on a draft bill to increase European production of ammunition and missiles for supplies to Ukraine and replenishment of their own stocks, the European Parliament' press office said on Wednesday.

"The Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) aims to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine and to help member states restock their arsenals. By introducing targeted measures, including ��500 million ($534 million) in financing, ASAP aims to ramp up the EU's production capacity to address the current shortage of ammunition, missiles and their components," the statement said.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a military target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.