UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Urges EU To Develop Close Relations With Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

European Parliament Urges EU to Develop Close Relations With Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning China's military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and urging EU member states to develop closer relations with Taipei as the bloc's strategic partner.

"Noting Taiwan's status as a like-minded EU partner, its strategic trade position, and the country's leading role in the global supply chain of key high-tech sectors, including for semiconductors, Parliament calls on the EU to strengthen its relations with the democratically-governed island," the parliament said in a statement.

The resolution was adopted with 424 votes in favor, 14 against and 46 abstentions.

European lawmakers also condemned the military exercises China launched in close proximity to the island after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2, and demanded that Beijing refrain from any steps that could destabilize regional security and peace.

In addition, the European parliament welcomed Lithuania's decision to open a trade representation office in Taiwan and called on other EU member states to follow suit.

"MEPs repeat their request for the European Commission to launch, without delay, an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a Bilateral Investment Agreement with the Taiwanese authorities," the statement added.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan marked the first visit by a US House speaker to the island since 1997. Moreover, she became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. China views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically-elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Resolution China Parliament Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence Lithuania August From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

2 hours ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

2 hours ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.