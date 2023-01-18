UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Urges EU To Send More Weapons To Ukraine

The European Parliament in its annual Common Foreign and Security Policy report adopted on Wednesday urged the EU and its members to give Ukraine more weapons, including German Leopard 2 battle tanks, in response to alleged "Russian threats to European security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The European Parliament in its annual Common Foreign and Security Policy report adopted on Wednesday urged the EU and its members to give Ukraine more weapons, including German Leopard 2 battle tanks, in response to alleged "Russian threats to European security."

"The EU and its member states need to increase their military, political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and strengthen their defence in countering Russian threats to European security," the parliament said.

Members of the European Parliament, in particular, urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send battle tanks to Kiev as soon as possible.

"MEPs call for the immediate deployment of modern weapons and a next-generation air defence system, urging German Chancellor Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay," the statement said.

European security has dramatically deteriorated due to Russia's actions in Ukraine, prompting the EU to increase and speed up military help to Ukraine and improve the functioning of its defense policy "while continuing and strengthening its cooperation with NATO," Tom Vandenkendelaere, a member of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, said in the report.

Besides, the parliament added that the EU should abandon the unanimity voting, especially on decisions "concerning sanctions and human rights," in order to react to modern challenges in a more rapid and flexible manner.

Moreover, taking into account economic and political weight of the EU, it deserves a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, according to the parliament's position.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.

