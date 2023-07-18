European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warrant for Belarusian President

The European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to issue an arrest warrant for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, citing a similar warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to issue an arrest warrant for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, citing a similar warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Belarus is responsible for damage caused to and crimes committed in Ukraine, MEPs point out, including through the regime's role in the illegal transfers of children," the press statement read.

Pointing to earlier-issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, the EU legislature said "MEPs call on the ICC to consider a similar arrest warrant for Aliaksandr Lukashenka.

"

The Hague-based court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova in March, on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was not a party to the ICC and did not recognize its jurisdiction, while also rejecting the deportation accusations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in June that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a UK citizen of Pakistani origin, bypassed all procedures to move with unprecedented speed to "concoct the warrant" against the Russian president and the rights commissioner. He said the ICC probe into Putin received 10 million Pounds ($13 million) in funding.