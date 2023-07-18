Open Menu

European Parliament Urges ICC To Issue Arrest Warrant For Belarusian President

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 11:21 PM

European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warrant for Belarusian President

The European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to issue an arrest warrant for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, citing a similar warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to issue an arrest warrant for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, citing a similar warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Belarus is responsible for damage caused to and crimes committed in Ukraine, MEPs point out, including through the regime's role in the illegal transfers of children," the press statement read.

Pointing to earlier-issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, the EU legislature said "MEPs call on the ICC to consider a similar arrest warrant for Aliaksandr Lukashenka.

"

The Hague-based court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova in March, on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was not a party to the ICC and did not recognize its jurisdiction, while also rejecting the deportation accusations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in June that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a UK citizen of Pakistani origin, bypassed all procedures to move with unprecedented speed to "concoct the warrant" against the Russian president and the rights commissioner. He said the ICC probe into Putin received 10 million Pounds ($13 million) in funding.

Related Topics

Pakistan ICC Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Belarus March June Criminals All Million Court

Recent Stories

Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature A ..

Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature Above 107 Degrees Fahrenheit

22 seconds ago
 SCCI, Costa Rica discuss ways to expand cooperatio ..

SCCI, Costa Rica discuss ways to expand cooperation

21 minutes ago
 KE seeks Rs 2.336 per unit hike in power tariff fo ..

KE seeks Rs 2.336 per unit hike in power tariff for June

2 minutes ago
 Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventu ..

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestination ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakis ..

UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengu ..

DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

38 minutes ago
Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via af ..

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

38 minutes ago
 Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukra ..

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Compa ..

38 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

38 minutes ago
 Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian ..

Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian Leader's Meetings - Reports

40 minutes ago
 ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

41 minutes ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World