European Parliament Vice President Congratulates Biden On Winning US Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:04 PM

European Parliament Vice President Congratulates Biden on Winning US Presidency

European Parliament Vice-President Othmar Karas on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on the victory in the US presidential election, calling him a strong partner for Europe

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) European Parliament Vice-President Othmar Karas on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on the victory in the US presidential election, calling him a strong partner for Europe.

Earlier in the day, the CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election.

Later, Biden declared his victory.

"Joe Biden is the 46th US president. Heartfelt congratulations! He and we need to wish that he can make the whole world 'united' again and overcome the split. He is a strong partner for Europe, among other things, on the climate issue," Karas wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

