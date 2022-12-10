European Parliament Vice-President Detained in Belgium in Corruption Case - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) European Parliament Vice-President, Greek politician Eva Kaili, was detained on Friday in Brussels as part of an investigation into possible corruption, the Belgian edition of Le Soir reported.

A search was conducted at the place of residence of the politician. Her partner was also detained. Both are being investigated in a corruption case, the publication says.

Kaili has already been expelled from the PASOK-KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement ” Movement for Change) party in connection with an investigation into the corruption of European officials, the party said.

Earlier Friday, it was reported that Belgian authorities had carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament, which are associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar.

In particular, the security forces conducted four arrests and 14 searches. According to media reports, a former MEP and the head of the International Trade Union Confederation were taken into custody in connection with suspicions of receiving rewards from Qatar. The investigators suspected attempts by one of the states of the Persian Gulf "to influence the political and economic decisions of the European Parliament."

The prosecutor's office did not name a specific state, but sources indicate that it was the organizer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

During the searches, 500,000 Euros in cash was seized.

The European Parliament does not officially comment on the investigation of the Belgian authorities.