UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Votes For Extending Free Mobile Roaming Program In EU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

European Parliament Votes for Extending Free Mobile Roaming Program in EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Majority of European lawmakers have voted for the extension of the "Roam like at Home" free mobile roaming program for European Union citizens, set to expire in June 2022, for the next decade, the European Parliament said on Thursday.

"Consumers would continue to enjoy the ability to use their mobile phones when travelling abroad in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home. In addition, they would be entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile connection abroad as at home," the statement read.

The EU consumers will also have free access to emergency services and will be exempt from surcharges for the calls within the bloc under the scheme. The lawmakers said that the program serves to show how everyone can directly benefit from the EU single market through lower costs and better service.

As the next step, the European Parliament and the European Council will need to agree on the proposal so that the initiative can enter into force.

Related Topics

Mobile Parliament European Union Same June Market From Top

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

2 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

2 hours ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.