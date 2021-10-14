European Parliament Votes for Extending Free Mobile Roaming Program in EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Majority of European lawmakers have voted for the extension of the "Roam like at Home" free mobile roaming program for European Union citizens, set to expire in June 2022, for the next decade, the European Parliament said on Thursday.

"Consumers would continue to enjoy the ability to use their mobile phones when travelling abroad in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home. In addition, they would be entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile connection abroad as at home," the statement read.

The EU consumers will also have free access to emergency services and will be exempt from surcharges for the calls within the bloc under the scheme. The lawmakers said that the program serves to show how everyone can directly benefit from the EU single market through lower costs and better service.

As the next step, the European Parliament and the European Council will need to agree on the proposal so that the initiative can enter into force.