European Parliament Votes To Deprive Ex-Riga Mayor Ushakov Of Parliamentary Immunity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:19 PM
The European Parliament voted on Thursday to deprive ex-Riga Mayor Nil Ushakov, a member of the European Parliament from Latvia, of his parliamentary immunity, according to a broadcast on the parliament's website
RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Parliament voted on Thursday to deprive ex-Riga Mayor Nil Ushakov, a member of the European Parliament from Latvia, of his parliamentary immunity, according to a broadcast on the parliament's website.
Ushakov said earlier he would also vote to strip himself of the parliamentary immunity.