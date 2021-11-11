UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Votes To Deprive Ex-Riga Mayor Ushakov Of Parliamentary Immunity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:19 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Parliament voted on Thursday to deprive ex-Riga Mayor Nil Ushakov, a member of the European Parliament from Latvia, of his parliamentary immunity, according to a broadcast on the parliament's website.

Ushakov said earlier he would also vote to strip himself of the parliamentary immunity.

