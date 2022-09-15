European Parliament Votes to Recognize Hungary at Risk of Breaching EU Values

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Members of the European Parliament voted on Thursday in favor of a report calling for a Council decision to recognize the existence of a "clear risk" of Hungary breaching EU values.

The report had 433 EU lawmakers vote in favor and 123 against, with 28 abstentions.

On Wednesday, media reported that the EU Commission plans to recommend cutting Hungary's funding due to concerns over high level of corruption. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc is set to introduce a new defense of democracy act that aims at preventing any covert foreign influence and eradicating corruption inside the EU.

European lawmakers have voiced concerns over the functioning of Hungary's constitutional and electoral system, independence of the judiciary, corruption, as well as Budapest's observance of basic human rights, such as freedom of expression, religion, association, the right to equal treatment and the rights of persons belonging to minorities. The officials believe that Hungary's failure to fully comply with the rule-of-law principles and its disregard for human rights makes it incapable of using EU funds properly.