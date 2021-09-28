UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Wants To Freeze Part Of EU Border Agency's Funding

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

European Parliament Wants to Freeze Part of EU Border Agency's Funding

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The European Parliament Committee on Budgets recommended freezing part of the funding of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) for 2022 pending the elimination of numerous shortcomings in its work, the European Parliament said in a press release on Tuesday.

"For this reason, MEPs (members of parliament) in the report, finally adopted by 27 votes to 2 against and 1 abstention, ask for part of the Frontex 2022 budget to be frozen, to make it available only once the agency has fulfilled a number of specific conditions," the document said.

Parliamentarians, in particular, pointed to problems with the agency's finances, recruitment and procurement procedures, as well as shortcomings in the fight against illegal migration and cross-border crime.

To resume full funding, Frontex will also have to appoint qualified personnel who will monitor the observance of fundamental human rights at the EU borders, and to create a system for monitoring the situation.

In total, it is proposed to keep 12% of the Frontex's draft budget for 2022 or 90 million Euros ($105 million).

The EU budget for 2022 will be discussed at the plenary session of the European Parliament from October 18-21.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget October Border From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

20 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

26 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.