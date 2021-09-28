BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The European Parliament Committee on Budgets recommended freezing part of the funding of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) for 2022 pending the elimination of numerous shortcomings in its work, the European Parliament said in a press release on Tuesday.

"For this reason, MEPs (members of parliament) in the report, finally adopted by 27 votes to 2 against and 1 abstention, ask for part of the Frontex 2022 budget to be frozen, to make it available only once the agency has fulfilled a number of specific conditions," the document said.

Parliamentarians, in particular, pointed to problems with the agency's finances, recruitment and procurement procedures, as well as shortcomings in the fight against illegal migration and cross-border crime.

To resume full funding, Frontex will also have to appoint qualified personnel who will monitor the observance of fundamental human rights at the EU borders, and to create a system for monitoring the situation.

In total, it is proposed to keep 12% of the Frontex's draft budget for 2022 or 90 million Euros ($105 million).

The EU budget for 2022 will be discussed at the plenary session of the European Parliament from October 18-21.