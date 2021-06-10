European Parliaments Adopts Resolution Calling for New Sanctions Against Belarus

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on Belarus calling for new sanctions and an investigation of 'Russia's role' in the emergency landing of Ryanair plane in Minsk in late May

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on Belarus calling for new sanctions and an investigation of 'Russia's role' in the emergency landing of Ryanair plane in Minsk in late May.

The resolution was adopted by a majority of votes at the June plenary session in Strasbourg. In total, 626 lawmakers voted for the resolution that calls for more personal and economic sanctions against Belarus, 16 lawmakers voted against and 36 abstained.

A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.