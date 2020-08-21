The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee will hold an urgent meeting on August 25 to discuss the situation in Belarus, according to the schedule on its website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee will hold an urgent meeting on August 25 to discuss the situation in Belarus, according to the schedule on its website.

Earlier this week, the European Council called for an inclusive dialogue between the Belarusian government and the opposition, and indicated readiness to facilitate a peaceful and democratic transfer of power.

Nationwide protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth consecutive term with over 80 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came second with roughly 10 percent, was the legit winner.