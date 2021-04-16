European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European parliament, calls for new EU sanctions against Russia amid similar decision made by the US, a spokesperson of the EPP told Sputnik on Friday

"In general - yes, the EPP Group called for and supports for effective sanctions , including on the illegal assets of the Russian oligarchs in Europe, in retaliation for [Russian opposition figure] Mr [Alexey] Navalny treatment and Russian increasingly aggressive behaviour," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the the EPP members asked for a plenary debate in the European parliament on Russia's "actions" and the crisis in Ukraine.

"For the plenary debate, yes, Members of the Group took the initative to ask for the plenary debate in April, we should know next week if the latter is confirmed," the spokesperson said.