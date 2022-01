BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) First Vice-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has been elected by absolute majority as the new president of the EU body in the first round, according to the election results on Tuesday.

Out of 690 lawmakers, 458 voted for her candidacy.

Metsola has become the first woman to head the EU parliament since 1999.