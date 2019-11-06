UrduPoint.com
European Particle Researchers Reappoint Fabiola Gianotti To Head CERN

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

European Particle Researchers Reappoint Fabiola Gianotti to Head CERN

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which runs the world's biggest particle smasher, on Wednesday reappointed Fabiola Gianotti to head the laboratory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which runs the world's biggest particle smasher, on Wednesday reappointed Fabiola Gianotti to head the laboratory.

"The CERN Council selected Fabiola Gianotti, as the Organization's next Director-General, for her second term of office," it said in a press release.

The Italian is the first woman to lead the Swiss-based laboratory and the first director ever to be appointed for a full five-year second term, which begins in January.

CERN is known for experiments involving the Large Hadron Collider. Gianotti, who has a Ph.D. in experimental particle physics, played a role in the discovery of the Higgs boson, dubbed the God particle, which was recognized in 2013 with a Nobel prize in Physics.

