European Partners in Nord Stream 2 Stand Firmly Behind Russia - Energy Minister Novak

Russia has received strong support from its European partners in the Nord Stream 2 venture and feels there is a mutual understanding of responsibility for the project's implementation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia has received strong support from its European partners in the Nord Stream 2 venture and feels there is a mutual understanding of responsibility for the project's implementation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"I remind everyone that the decision on its [gas pipeline's] construction was made together with European consumers in 2012. Five foreign companies � Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall � are involved in the project. Therefore, there is an understanding that all of us take joint responsibility for its early implementation. And we feel the strong support of our European partners," Novak wrote in an article for the ministry's Energeticheskaya Politika (Energy Policy) journal.

The five European companies are working together with Russia's Gazprom to complete a 745-mile twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.

942 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas per year directly to Germany.

From across the Atlantic, the United States has continued to oppose the project over the alleged harm it would do to Europe's energy security, despite Moscow's repeated insistence that it is a purely commercial venture.

After the US administration imposed sanctions against the pipelines' construction in December, Allseas, the Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, was forced to suspend its activity. According to Novak, however, construction has not stopped, and the pipeline should be launched before the end of 2020.

Berlin has condemned the restrictions and said it would keep supporting the project. Moreover, OMV, Uniper and Wintershall told Sputnik last week that they planned to fulfill their commitments for the project despite the US sanctions.