European Peace Facility to Run Out Soon Due to Continued Aid to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The level of EU support for Ukraine is so high that the funds of the European Peace Facility (EPF) would soon be exhausted, Politico reported on Tuesday, quoting a senior EU official.

"Our level of support to Ukraine in the military is now so high, that money allocated to the European Peace Facility for Ukraine will be soon exhausted," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider.

The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's budget for the 2021-2027 period amounts to 5.69 billion euros.

Last year, EU member states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. In late December, EU foreign ministers agreed to boost the EPF's funding by 2 billion euros, with the possibility of a further increase at a later stage. In late June, the Council of the European Union agreed on a second increase of 3.5 billion Euros to the overall financial ceiling of the EPF.