European police arrest 11 Dutch in major drug gang bust

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :European police have arrested 11 Dutch citizens suspected of being part of a gang that used a transport business as a front to smuggle large quantities of drugs across the continent, including tonnes of hashish, heroin, cocaine and amphetamines.

Three suspects each were arrested in Norway and Italy, while single suspects were arrested in Britain, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands, Europe's judicial agency said Friday.

A year-long investigation showed "that a transport company based in the Netherlands was involved in smuggling large quantities of drugs to several European countries," Eurojust said in a statement.

"Police suspect that the drugs were transported by truck along with legal cargo, from Spain to the Netherlands and redestributed to other countries," the agency said.

Law officers also seized four tonnes of hashish, 200 kilogrammes of amphetamines, 64 kg of cocaine, 45 kg of the synthetic drug MDMA and 25 kg of heroin.