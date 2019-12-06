UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Police Arrest 11 Dutch In Major Drug Gang Bust

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

European police arrest 11 Dutch in major drug gang bust

European police have arrested 11 Dutch citizens suspected of being part of a gang that used a transport business as a front to smuggle large quantities of drugs across the continent, including tonnes of hashish, heroin, cocaine and amphetamines

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :European police have arrested 11 Dutch citizens suspected of being part of a gang that used a transport business as a front to smuggle large quantities of drugs across the continent, including tonnes of hashish, heroin, cocaine and amphetamines.

Three suspects each were arrested in Norway and Italy, while single suspects were arrested in Britain, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands, Europe's judicial agency said Friday.

A year-long investigation showed "that a transport company based in the Netherlands was involved in smuggling large quantities of drugs to several European countries," Eurojust said in a statement.

"Police suspect that the drugs were transported by truck along with legal cargo, from Spain to the Netherlands and redestributed to other countries," the agency said.

Law officers also seized four tonnes of hashish, 200 kilogrammes of amphetamines, 64 kg of cocaine, 45 kg of the synthetic drug MDMA and 25 kg of heroin.

Related Topics

Police Business Europe Drugs Norway Company Germany Spain Italy Sweden Netherlands From

Recent Stories

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

36 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

36 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar arrests 16 beggar ..

4 minutes ago

India win toss, opt to bowl in first West Indies T ..

4 minutes ago

10BTT emerges as champion ecological conservation ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.