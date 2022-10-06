UrduPoint.com

European Political Community Not Meant To Replace EU Enlargement - Lithuanian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:17 PM

European Political Community Not Meant to Replace EU Enlargement - Lithuanian President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that the European Political Community (EPC) format is not a substitute for the process of the European Union enlargement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that the European Political Community (EPC) format is not a substitute for the process of the European Union enlargement.

"Please do not treat European Political Community as a substitute to Europe enlargement process.

Because Europe enlargement process is a different channel," Nauseda told reporters on the doorstep of the EPC meeting.

The first EPC meeting, a get-together of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, is taking place in Prague on Thursday.

EU enlargement policy applies to countries currently aspiring to join the bloc and potential candidates. Current candidate countries include Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Turkey European Union Prague Albania Serbia Moldova Macedonia

Recent Stories

Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years ..

Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years closure

1 minute ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

2 minutes ago
 Russia Expresses Condolences to Thailand Over Nurs ..

Russia Expresses Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting - Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure medical care for expectant mothers ..

Govt to ensure medical care for expectant mothers in flood-hit areas : Abdul Qad ..

2 minutes ago
 Attack on Islamabad to be dealt with might: Qamar ..

Attack on Islamabad to be dealt with might: Qamar Zaman Kaira

5 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.