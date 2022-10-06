European Political Community Not Meant to Replace EU Enlargement - Lithuanian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that the European Political Community (EPC) format is not a substitute for the process of the European Union enlargement.

"Please do not treat European Political Community as a substitute to Europe enlargement process.

Because Europe enlargement process is a different channel," Nauseda told reporters on the doorstep of the EPC meeting.

The first EPC meeting, a get-together of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, is taking place in Prague on Thursday.

EU enlargement policy applies to countries currently aspiring to join the bloc and potential candidates. Current candidate countries include Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.