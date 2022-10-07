UrduPoint.com

European Political Community To Hold Next Summit In Moldova - Czech Prime Minister

October 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The next meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) will be held in the Moldovan capital, followed by summits in Spain and the United Kingdom, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala said on Thursday.

"The next (EPC) meeting will be in Chisinau, and we have also agreed that there will be further meetings in Spain and then in the United Kingdom, and I am looking forward to the next meeting," Fiala said during a press conference after the first EPC meeting in Prague.

Commenting on Fiala's statements, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Moldova would be "very keen" to host the next EPC summit in Chisinau.

The first EPC meeting, a get-together of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, took place in Prague on October 6.

