European Politicians, Not Gazprom to Blame for Nord Stream 1 Suspension - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Europe's refusal to service the equipment of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is not Gazprom's fault, but the fault of the European politicians who made the decision to impose sanctions on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"If the Europeans made an absolutely absurd decision to refuse to service their equipment, or rather, equipment that belongs to Gazprom, but which they are contractually obliged to service, it's not Gazprom's fault. It is the fault of the politicians that made the decision about the sanctions. And it is precisely these miserable politicians that are now making their citizens die of stroke when they see their electricity bills. And now, when it gets colder, the situation will get even worse," Peskov told a Russian tv show.