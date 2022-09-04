UrduPoint.com

European Politicians, Not Gazprom To Blame For Nord Stream 1 Suspension - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

European Politicians, Not Gazprom to Blame for Nord Stream 1 Suspension - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Europe's refusal to service the equipment of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is not Gazprom's fault, but the fault of the European politicians who made the decision to impose sanctions on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"If the Europeans made an absolutely absurd decision to refuse to service their equipment, or rather, equipment that belongs to Gazprom, but which they are contractually obliged to service, it's not Gazprom's fault. It is the fault of the politicians that made the decision about the sanctions. And it is precisely these miserable politicians that are now making their citizens die of stroke when they see their electricity bills. And now, when it gets colder, the situation will get even worse," Peskov told a Russian tv show.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Europe Nord Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

18 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.