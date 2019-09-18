European Politicians Slam Pro-Muslim NGO for Calling EU Justice 'Racist'

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) As pro-Muslim non-governmental organizations (NGO) accuse the European justice of exercising "institutional racism" against minorities, racism against non-Muslims remains mostly overlooked, with this hatred seeping even into rap "culture" on the continent.

On September 12, the European Network Against Racism (ENAR) issued a report claiming that "institutional racism is prevalent in criminal justice systems across the European Union and has created a justice gap" for people of non-European origin.

ENAR, in particular, blames EU authorities for "the racial discriminatory impact of counter terrorism and prevention policies adopted since 2015." It also criticizes anti-terrorism authorities for using bad language and the police for doing racial profiling.

The association, composed of mainly pro-Muslim groups and funded by the George Soros Open Society Foundation, wants to "amplify the voices of migrants," maintaining that "radicalisation is not located in any one religion or community."

NGO, COMPLETELY DISCREDITED BY ITS LEADERSHIP

ENAR's director is Michael Privot, a Belgian citizen, converted to Islam. In 2008, he obliquely let it be known that he supported the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia). In 2012, Privot had to admit that he was a high-ranking activist in the European Muslim Brotherhood.

This Islamist organization is, meanwhile, considered a terrorist group and outlawed in Russia and a number of middle East countries. The Donald Trump administration in Washington is also planning to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

Today, one of Privot's organizations in Belgium, "Empowering Belgian Muslims" (EMBEM) is still believed to be linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as the CCIB (Collective against Islamophobia in Belgium).

In addition, most of Jewish organizations have left ENAR over the Muslim Brotherhood's anti-Semite attitude.

Global Watch Analysis, a think tank specializing on studies of terrorist movements, questioned the European Union's policy of supporting ENAR back in 2013.

"We can only wonder about the policies of the Council of Europe and the European Commission who would allow an agent of a foreign, covert organization to participate in policy discussions without disclosing his affiliation," the think tank said.

ENAR has an annual budget close to 400,000 Euros (the last one published in 2017, equivalent to $442,000) made of subsidies and has 12 lobbyists declared, including five of them with accreditation to the European Commission and parliament. An outgoing European Commission vice-president, Frans Timmermans, is considered a friend of the organization.

But if the United States designates the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, many EU countries that are weighing this option will rapidly follow suit. The move would see companies and individuals linked to it slapped with economic and travel sanctions.

Today, the curriculum vitae of Privot is, however, embellished and does not reflect reality. The man is presented as an "international expert on radicalisation processes" with "more than a decade of experience in community building of Muslim communities in Belgium and Europe."

The rest of the ENAR leadership is very much like him, with Senior Advocacy Officer Julie Pascoet being another convert to Islam.

So, the ENAR report has found that "deeply-rooted institutional racism affects all parts of the justice process, from the reporting of the crime by police officers mostly, to the sentencing by judges and courts at different levels, depending on the type of crime."

The study is implacable, claiming that police everywhere are racist and prejudiced against Muslims, Arabs, the black and Roma people especially. Law enforcers allegedly do not take reports of racial crimes seriously and do not believe complainants. Violent crimes are often not even reported if victims are from a minority community.

If a racial crime is reported, the investigation process will wipe out the racial element during the investigation process.

Citing a spike in racially motivated crimes in many EU countries between 2014 and 2018, the report regrets that police officers do not make enough use of the "hate clause," speaking about a serious "justice gap."

"In Europe, racism is present everywhere in the penal justice ... A significant change needs to be made within the criminal justice systems across EU member states. Governments and institutions can better respond to hate crimes if they commit to review the practice, policies and procedures that disadvantage certain groups. People's safety is at stake and justice must be served - for all members of society," Karen Taylor of ENAR said.

Blaming the EU justice for "institutional racism" against minorities, the report, however, fails to address the trend when this evil increasingly targets the local white population.

ENCROACHING ANTI-WHITE RACISM NEVER ADMITTED

Many Europeans are incensed when they hear or read the words of songs produced by black singers in Europe, openly calling for raping white women and killing white men. None of these singers, such as Nigerian-born artist Jesse Ekene Nweke Conable in Sweden or Nick Conrad in France will hardly ever get tough punishment in court for their productions, available on YouTube and other social media, with explicit videos illustrating their songs.

In March, Conrad was given a suspended 5,000 euros fine for his song "Pendez les Blancs" (Hang Whites), which says: "I go into nurseries, I kill white babies, catch their parents and dismember them to entertain black children of all ages young and old. Beat the whites up, do it frankly, let it stink of death, that it pisses the blood."

In France, the lyrics of other singers such as Booba and Kaaris are revolting too, but the best example is Sweden's Conable who calls for enslaving and shooting white people: "If any white guy or white girl is trying to talk s**t about you, shoot them! We, blacks will become number one and take over these whites ... Like these whites took us as slaves we should take them as slaves and treat them even worse."

Apart from this racism against the white population, which is never admitted or mentioned by the likes of ENAR and anti-racism leagues, there is another problem, much worse.

The problem is that radical Islamism is making inroads into the Muslim community. In France only, police believe that hundreds if not thousands of imams call every week for hatred against non-Muslims in their mosques.

In several European countries, such as Sweden, France or Italy, some areas or city boroughs are considered to be "lost territories" by the state. In southern Sweden, the region of Malmoe and around Stockholm, gang wars are fought with grenades and firearms. The municipality of Soderhamn is one of the areas forced to pay for security guards to patrol the city center, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

In France, annually, on New Year's eve, about 800 cars are set to fire by gangs to show their power. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy is the last one to have tried to clean the no-go areas and bring back the rule of law there. He was not really supported by the judiciary in that intention, judging by relevant court rulings.

Resigning on October 3, 2018, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, the current socialist Lyon mayor and a supporter of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, expressed his concern that "communities in France are more and more confronting each other.

Before that, in February 2018, he feared the evolution of crimes and Islamism, warning that "the situation would soon become irreversible," and that "France does not need any more immigration."

According to Gilles Lebreton, a European Parliament member from France's right-wing National Rally, "this is the description of civil war."

"Coming from a socialist who has claimed all his life that it was only a problem of education and poverty, that is astonishing. After two years at the Ministry of Interior, Collomb realizes that the situation between communities becomes explosive and that Islamism is a very dangerous cancer of society, that develops fast, especially in prison. But one thing is certain to me, the European justice is not racist!" Lebreton told Sputnik, bashing the ENAR report.

JUDGES 'TOO LENIENT,' BURDENED WITH POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

According to a co-leader of Belgium's newly minted Droite populaire (The Popular Right) party, the current security and social situation in Europe shows that ENAR simply refuses to face the obvious.

"The ridicule reaches extremes, when they pretend that 'radicalisation is not located in any religion or community.' By refusing to admit the evidence, that Europe has a huge security problem with Islamism, which is festering in the Muslim community, especially in prison, they put the whole of society, including the Muslim community itself at risk," Aldo-Michel Mungo told Sputnik.

He noted that the ENAR allegations that the EU justice system was racist were a "disgrace" and "not true," with judges, in contrast, being "too lenient with radicalized Muslim youth, precisely by fear of not being 'politically-correct;' or worse, by fear of sending them to prison where they would be further radicalized."

The "extreme attitude" of ENAR activists is therefore very dangerous since "if you listen to them, the police will have its hands tied," according to Mungo.

"In the USA, there is nothing 'racist' in describing a criminal actively looked for; he is a Caucasian, Black, Hispanic for example. His garb or aspect might be described as 'Muslim' without any ounce of racism. Fact is fact," he added.

The politician thus opined that "public money given to such organisations as ENAR, defending Islamism, is a shame."

ENAR and other anti-racism groups tend to argue that social conditions and poverty of newly arrived migrants are to blame for many problems, while if much more money was spent on giving the minorities education and jobs, the situation would soon improve.

Yet, EU citizens are already highly taxed, while social security systems are cracking under stress. The situation is worrying, in prisons especially.

In the United Kingdom, a July 29 House of Commons research report titled "Prison Population Statistics" showed that the number of Muslim inmates in England and Wales jumped by more than 200 percent over 15 years.

The rate of increase of Muslim inmates in UK prisons is eight times faster than that of the overall prison population, and the numbers show a clear overrepresentation of Muslim convicts: Muslims, who make up roughly 5 percent of the British population as a whole, now make up 13 percent of the prison population.

Increase in Muslim inmates is fueling fears that UK prisons are becoming hotbeds for Islamic radicalization. According to a research report commissioned by the UK Ministry of Justice, many non-Muslim inmates are bullied into conversion or are embracing islam in exchange for promises of protection from physical assault.

In Belgium, official penitentiary statistics indicates that 45 percent of inmates are Muslims and eat halal. Half of the population in Belgian prisons has only a foreign passport, and many of the Belgians have a dual nationality (Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, etc).

In France, more than 20 percent of the prison population is foreign.

Germany too has been facing a sharp rise in foreign-born prisoners since 2015, when Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders to 1.5 million migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. All German Federal states have been reporting for the last three to five years a "huge increase" in foreign and stateless prisoners.

The German authorities also report a significant increase in the number of Muslim detainees. Today, they represent 20 percent of the 65,000 prisoners in the German prison system, while the Muslim population in Germany is 6 million, or 7 percent of the total population of 82 million.

These figures make us doubt that the situation could only be attributed to the "racism" of the justice system or poverty.

THE STORY OF THEO, PERFECT VICTIM

The story of a 22-year-old black neighbourhood educator, Theodore Luhaka, who was arrested in a no-go area in Paris on February 2, 2017, and allegedly subjected to rape, is emblematic in this since.

After the arrest, he suffered a 10-centimetre longitudinal sore of the anal canal and a section of the sphincter muscle, possibly caused by the insertion of a telescopic stick. He also claims to have been the subject of racist insults and further beatings in a police car. Theo Luhaka claims to have defended the black victim from a slap, but was beaten and insulted as he struggled. The police took down his trousers, he alleged.

According to the police, Luhaka interposed violently while the unit proceeded to arrest a dealer, who could have escaped. Luhaka was detained after he allegedly punched one of the policemen. Surveillance cameras later showed that the police account of events was correct. As for the trousers, Luhaka later had to admit that it fell by accident.

The police recognize the altercation and use of the baton to hit Luhaka on the bottom. The use of tear gas, the police say, was accidental. The injury of Luhaka was, however, real; he was hospitalized.

Back then, then-French President Francois Hollande immediately headed to visit Luhaka in hospital and admit he was a victim of police excessive use of force. Luhaka was mostly honored like a hero.

Later, at the trial of the policemen, it was revealed that Luhaka's family was into organized crime, including the young man himself.

Back in 2016, the prosecutor's office in France's Bobigny opened an investigation over "suspicion of breach of trust and fraud" between 2014 and 2016 against association Aulnay Events, presided by one of Theo's brothers. The scheme aimed to embezzle 678,000 euros in public funds granted for "subsidized jobs."

Eight members of the Luhaka family received 170,000 euros from the association, of which 52,000 were transferred to the account of Theo.

On June 5, 2018, Luhaka, as well as his two brothers and three other people were arrested on suspicion of state aid swindle. The next day, Luhaka and his brother Gregory were released from custody. In September, he was indicted for "organized gang scam."

The fact that Hollande openly criticized his police before the probe finished and personally visited Luhaka, while later it was revealed that Theo actually embezzled large sums of public money with his family is rather proof of the fear of Islamism prevalent in the political class than "racism" of the justice system.