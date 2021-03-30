European Ports May Face Peak Traffic After Suez Canal Unblocked - Port of Antwerp

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The seaports of Western Europe may face a peak in traffic some time after the unblocking of the Suez Canal and the resumption of navigation through it, the second-busiest European port in Belgium's Antwerp told Sputnik on Monday.

At the moment, the port does not record any drop in traffic, but first ships would have to arrive late this week or early next week, according to the usual schedule, the port's spokesperson said.

The ports will likely have to face peak traffic, and the port of Antwerp is preparing for it, he added.