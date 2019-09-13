UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Powers Call On Iran To Cooperate With UN Nuclear Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:33 PM

European powers call on Iran to cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog

European powers on Friday called on Iran to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog the IAEA, after Tehran warned that undue pressure from the US and Israel could jeopardise the agency's activities in Iran

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :European powers on Friday called on Iran to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog the IAEA, after Tehran warned that undue pressure from the US and Israel could jeopardise the agency's activities in Iran.

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the EU's foreign policy chief said they "strongly urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments" under the 2015 deal on its nuclear programme and "to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues."

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran Nuclear France Germany Tehran 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Death toll from Spain floods rises to four

3 minutes ago

Arsenal's Lacazette ruled out until October

3 minutes ago

UN Welcomes African Countries' Efforts to Create S ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Domestic Violence Victims in UK at Highe ..

3 minutes ago

'Dialogue' plan for Cameroon crisis hits early hur ..

7 minutes ago

Smith serene as Australia recover against England ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.