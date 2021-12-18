European powers warn Iran nuclear talks 'reaching end of road'

European diplomats in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that "some technical progress" had been made but warned they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road"

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :European diplomats in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that "some technical progress" had been made but warned they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road".

"There has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but this only takes us back nearer to where the talks stood in June," Britain, France and Germany said in a statement after the latest talks ended in Vienna. "We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation."