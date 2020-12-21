UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Protocol To Resume Travel With UK To Be Established Within Hours- French Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:28 PM

European Protocol to Resume Travel With UK to Be Established Within Hours- French Official

A Europe-wide protocol on resumption of travel with the United Kingdom, which was suspended by many countries after a new coronavirus strain discovery, will be set up in a few hours, French Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A Europe-wide protocol on resumption of travel with the United Kingdom, which was suspended by many countries after a new coronavirus strain discovery, will be set up in a few hours, French Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Monday.

The UK announced the discovery of a new strain, more contagious than others, last week. Over the weekend, a number of countries suspended travel with the UK. France shut off all travel with the UK for 48 hours.

"In the next few hours, we will establish a sanitary protocol on the European level so that travel with the United Kingdom could resume," the official tweeted.

Related Topics

France United Kingdom All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

3 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

31 minutes ago

Police finalize foolproof security arrangements fo ..

3 minutes ago

Sunflower cultivation: subsidy for farmers

3 minutes ago

Russia reports record jump in new virus cases

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 34 more lives, 505 new cases repor ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.