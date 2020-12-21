European Protocol to Resume Travel With UK to Be Established Within Hours- French Official

A Europe-wide protocol on resumption of travel with the United Kingdom, which was suspended by many countries after a new coronavirus strain discovery, will be set up in a few hours, French Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Monday

The UK announced the discovery of a new strain, more contagious than others, last week. Over the weekend, a number of countries suspended travel with the UK. France shut off all travel with the UK for 48 hours.

"In the next few hours, we will establish a sanitary protocol on the European level so that travel with the United Kingdom could resume," the official tweeted.