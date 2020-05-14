European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-19 Cases - WHO

The European region accounts for 43 percent of all the global COVID-19 cases and for 56 percent of fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The European region accounts for 43 percent of all the global COVID-19 cases and for 56 percent of fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"As of today, there were 1.

78 million confirmed cases and 160,000 deaths in the region, accounting for 43 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths globally. The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and Spain remain among the top 10 countries around the world reporting the most cases in the past 24 hours," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

The WHO sees continued case counts in the east of the Europe, but the risk remains "very high" for all the regional countries, Kluge added.