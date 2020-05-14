UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Region Accounts For 43% Of Global COVID-19 Cases - WHO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-19 Cases - WHO

The European region accounts for 43 percent of all the global COVID-19 cases and for 56 percent of fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The European region accounts for 43 percent of all the global COVID-19 cases and for 56 percent of fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"As of today, there were 1.

78 million confirmed cases and 160,000 deaths in the region, accounting for 43 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths globally. The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and Spain remain among the top 10 countries around the world reporting the most cases in the past 24 hours," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

The WHO sees continued case counts in the east of the Europe, but the risk remains "very high" for all the regional countries, Kluge added.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Spain United Kingdom All Top Million

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

9 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

31 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese su ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in accidents in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.