UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Rights Court Condemns Russia Over Magnitsky Death

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 02:03 PM

European rights court condemns Russia over Magnitsky death

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Russia for "multiple violations" against Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-fraud crusader who died in custody while awaiting trial in 2009

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Russia for "multiple violations" against Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-fraud crusader who died in custody while awaiting trial in 2009.

The court determined he had been ill-treated and denied medical assistance in jail, following his arrest over alleged tax evasion.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Died Court

Recent Stories

COTHM Karachi celebrates its 5th Convocation Cerem ..

6 minutes ago

Rs 51.46 bln properties frozen, Rs 13.814 bln reco ..

4 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 50.4 bn for development projects

16 seconds ago

Iran to Showcase Indigenous Drones, Helicopters at ..

17 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan wins hearts and minds of ..

19 seconds ago

FIEDMC to incentivize investment in export-led ind ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.