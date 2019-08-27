European rights court condemns Russia over Magnitsky death

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Russia for "multiple violations" against Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-fraud crusader who died in custody while awaiting trial in 2009

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Russia for "multiple violations" against Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-fraud crusader who died in custody while awaiting trial in 2009.

The court determined he had been ill-treated and denied medical assistance in jail, following his arrest over alleged tax evasion.