European Rights Court Condemns Russia Over Magnitsky Death
Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Russia for "multiple violations" against Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-fraud crusader who died in custody while awaiting trial in 2009.
The court determined he had been ill-treated and denied medical assistance in jail, following his arrest over alleged tax evasion.