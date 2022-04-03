UrduPoint.com

European Rights Court Ignored All 689 Complaints Against Ukraine - Luhansk Ombudswoman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 11:10 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights ignored all 689 complaints filed against Ukraine by the Luhansk People's Republic in the past eight years, the region's ombudswoman told Sputnik.

"As of February, we have prepared 950 complaints and filed 689 of them to the European Court of Human Rights but, unfortunately, none of them has been considered," Viktoria Serdyukova said in an interview out Sunday.

