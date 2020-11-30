UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Rights Court OKs Climate Lawsuit Against 33 Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:54 PM

European rights court OKs climate lawsuit against 33 nations

Europe's top rights court said Monday that it would give priority status to a lawsuit filed by six young Portuguese citizens against 33 nations they say are not fulfilling obligations to limit climate change

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Europe's top rights court said Monday that it would give priority status to a lawsuit filed by six young Portuguese citizens against 33 nations they say are not fulfilling obligations to limit climate change.

It is the first such lawsuit heard by the European Court of Human Rights, whose rulings must in theory be applied by all Council of Europe members.

The six Portuguese plaintiffs, aged eight to 21, filed their complaint with the backing of the Global Legal Action Network, a British NGO.

In particular, they say the fierce wildfires that have ravaged Portugal in recent years are due in part to a failure of governments to abide by their commitments as part of the 2015 Paris Accord to combat global warming.

"The case involves the greenhouse gas emissions from 33 states," including France, Germany and Russia, the court said in a request for information from the parties, who must respond in the coming weeks.

Three of the plaintiffs also say government inaction has increased the severity of droughts, making it more difficult to secure enough water from wells at their family farms.

"Only a very small minority of cases filed with the court get this far. This is a major development!," Global Legal Action Network said in a statement.

"The science is clear: European governments are still not doing enough," it added.

The case is also unusual since it involves accusations against several governments, whereas the ECHR, based in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, usually hears cases against just one country.

Related Topics

Minority Water Russia Europe France Germany Young Strasbourg Paris Portugal Gas 2015 Family All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Covid-19 surge in Brazil 'very, very worrisome': W ..

1 minute ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan calls on Chief Minister Pu ..

1 minute ago

NATO to Discuss Security in Black Sea Region With ..

1 minute ago

Georgia to Certify Final Vote Recount After Comple ..

4 minutes ago

OSCE Chair Received No Proposals to Replace Peacek ..

4 minutes ago

France's Frappart first woman to referee Champions ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.