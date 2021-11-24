European rights pact incompatible with Polish constitution: court

Poland's Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that part of the European Convention on Human Rights was incompatible with the Polish constitution in a challenge against a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights

"The Constitutional Court throws away the ECHR judgment violating our system," Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter, referring to a ruling earlier this year on Poland's controversial judicial reforms.