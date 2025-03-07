European Rocket Aims For First Commercial Launch After Delays
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM
After several false starts, Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 is aiming to finally blast off on its first commercial mission Thursday, carrying with it the continent's hopes of bolstering its security and independent access to space
After several false starts, Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 is aiming to finally blast off on its first commercial mission Thursday, carrying with it the continent's hopes of bolstering its security and independent access to space.
The heavy-lift rocket, which is already years behind schedule, was just 30 minutes away from launching on Monday when a faulty valve meant the mission was postponed for a third time.
The mission carrying a French military satellite comes as Europe seeks to strengthen its defences amid doubts it can still rely on the United States as a security partner under new US President Donald Trump.
A successful launch will also mean that Europe can independently put large satellites into orbit for the first time since Russia pulled its heavy Soyuz rockets after invading Ukraine in 2022.
The launch is now scheduled to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 1:24 pm (1624 GMT) on Thursday.
Monday's launch was called off at the last minute because of a dysfunctional valve on one of the refuelling pipes, according to the French company Arianespace which operates the rocket.
Tests before the launch showed "abnormal behaviour," so the only choice was to postpone, Arianespace chief David Cavailloles explained.
The rocket and satellite are "stable and safe," Arianespace said.
Previous attempts to launch the mission in December and February were also scrubbed.
Postponed launches are common for new rockets. The latest test flight of the world's biggest rocket, SpaceX's Starship, is also planning a Thursday launch after a last-minute cancellation on Monday.
