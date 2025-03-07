Open Menu

European Rocket Aims For First Commercial Launch After Delays

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

After several false starts, Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 is aiming to finally blast off on its first commercial mission Thursday, carrying with it the continent's hopes of bolstering its security and independent access to space

Kourou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) After several false starts, Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 is aiming to finally blast off on its first commercial mission Thursday, carrying with it the continent's hopes of bolstering its security and independent access to space.

The heavy-lift rocket, which is already years behind schedule, was just 30 minutes away from launching on Monday when a faulty valve meant the mission was postponed for a third time.

The mission carrying a French military satellite comes as Europe seeks to strengthen its defences amid doubts it can still rely on the United States as a security partner under new US President Donald Trump.

A successful launch will also mean that Europe can independently put large satellites into orbit for the first time since Russia pulled its heavy Soyuz rockets after invading Ukraine in 2022.

The launch is now scheduled to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 1:24 pm (1624 GMT) on Thursday.

Monday's launch was called off at the last minute because of a dysfunctional valve on one of the refuelling pipes, according to the French company Arianespace which operates the rocket.

Tests before the launch showed "abnormal behaviour," so the only choice was to postpone, Arianespace chief David Cavailloles explained.

The rocket and satellite are "stable and safe," Arianespace said.

Previous attempts to launch the mission in December and February were also scrubbed.

Postponed launches are common for new rockets. The latest test flight of the world's biggest rocket, SpaceX's Starship, is also planning a Thursday launch after a last-minute cancellation on Monday.

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

42 minutes ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

2 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

2 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

2 minutes ago
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

2 minutes ago
 Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires fo ..

Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

2 minutes ago
 SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

2 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, dir ..

NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..

10 minutes ago
 Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC Unive ..

Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University

10 minutes ago
 KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afrid ..

KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World