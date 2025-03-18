Open Menu

European Satellite Group Ready To Step Up For Kyiv's Military: CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) European satellite operator Eutelsat is under the spotlight like never before because of fears that Elon Musk's Starlink could pull its crucial service from Ukraine.

Musk this month called his satellite-internet service the "backbone of the Ukrainian army" fighting Russia and said "their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off".

That sent Europeans scrambling for alternatives, and stocks in the sector soaring, given the world's richest man's proximity to US President Donald Trump having briefly shut off military aid and intelligence-sharing to Ukraine.

Kyiv has also said it looking for an "alternative" to Starlink because of rising tensions with Washington.

But Eutelsat's boss Eva Berneke said the world's second-largest low-orbit satellite operator was "the only alternative" and despite "less capacity" than Starlink for now, had "perfect coverage" over Ukraine.

Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary, tallied around 6,000 satellites in low orbit in early 2024, compared with more than 600 for EutelSat's OneWeb.

"I don't think that's a big problem... for important military requirements, the capacity we have today in Ukraine is more than enough," Berneke said.

Eutelsat needs fewer satellites to provide the same capacity, in part thanks to its orbiters' greater distance from the Earth's surface, she added.

The European company is not currently in a position to provide connectivity to the entire population in Ukraine, where ground-based networks have been partially destroyed since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Berneke says Eutelsat, a largely business-to-business provider unlike consumer-focused SpaceX, has neither sufficient ground terminals nor enough satellites for such an effort.

Its operation has instead been conceived to serve "mobile operators, governments, everything that moves on sea and in the air", she said.

