European Scientists Say 2021 Among Top Seven Warmest Years on Record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The year 2021 has become one of the seven warmest on the planet on record as the concentration of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere continues to increase, according to the European project Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"The last seven years were the warmest on record, with 2021 5th but with a small margin to 2015 and 2018," the scientists said on Twitter.

The average annual temperature in 2021 was 0.3 degrees Celsius above the temperature of the base period 1991-2020 and 1.1-1.2 degrees above the pre-industrial level of 1850-1900, the report said.

At the same time, the last seven years (2015-2021) were the warmest in the entire history of observations by a clear margin, with 2016 and 2020 remaining the record holders, the scientists noted.

Meanwhile, the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere reached an annual global average of 414 ppm (parts per million), and methane concentration reached an all-time high of 1876 ppm, according to the report. Carbon dioxide emissions from forest fires around the world amounted to 1,850 megatons against 1,750 megatons in 2020, a significant contribution to which was made by fires in Siberia, the scientists said.