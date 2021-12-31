(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) European security is at crossroads at the moment and the way in which events develop depends on the readiness of Western partners to engage in a substantive dialogue with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an article published by Foreign Policy magazine.

"European security is now at a crossroads. The way in which events will develop further depends on the readiness of our Western colleagues for substantive dialogue, not delaying tactics and obfuscation," the article said on Thursday. "The Russian initiative to conclude legally binding agreements on security guarantees is aimed at ensuring equal and reliable security for all."