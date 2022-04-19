European Security Environment Will Remain Changed Due to Ukraine Conflict - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The European security environment is changed and will remain so due to the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We continue to believe that the European security environment has changed and will stay changed as a result of (Russian President) Mr. (Vladimir) Putin's willingness to conduct an unprovoked invasion of a neighboring state (Ukraine)," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We are going to continue to have conversations here inside the department and with allies and partners about what those changes portend for our posture going forward."

Earlier in April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is going to beef up its military forces on its eastern flank in Europe as part of a fundamental reset.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it is targeting solely the country's military infrastructure.

The United States and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions on Russia and by providing significant amount of lethal weapons to Kiev in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.