European Security Fully Subjected to United States - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) European security is completely subjected to the United States at the moment, there is no autonomy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"All Europe's security now comes down to the fact that it has completely subjected to the United States," Lavrov said, adding that there is no autonomy for the creation of a separate European security system.

Earlier in the day, the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council started in the Polish city of Lodz. Warsaw did not allow Lavrov to take part in the meeting, as it believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia on the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski.