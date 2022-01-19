European Security Proposals Will Be Presented in Coming Weeks - Macron

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The European Union's proposals for security and stability will be presented in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Over the next few weeks, we should come up with a European proposal, building a new order of security and stability.

We should build this as European working with other Europeans, working with our allies in NATO and then propose it for negotiation with Russia," Macron said during his opening speech at the European Parliament plenary session.

The EU needs dialogue with Russia, the French leader added, noting that he has been "standing up for (it) many years."

"It is not just a vague idea because we are so close together. Sometimes for us and for Russia ... we need this dialogue, we need in Europe collectively to send our requirements and make sure they are respected," he said.