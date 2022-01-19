UrduPoint.com

European Security Proposals Will Be Presented In Coming Weeks - Macron

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:01 PM

European Security Proposals Will Be Presented in Coming Weeks - Macron

The European Union's proposals for security and stability will be presented in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The European Union's proposals for security and stability will be presented in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Over the next few weeks, we should come up with a European proposal, building a new order of security and stability.

We should build this as European working with other Europeans, working with our allies in NATO and then propose it for negotiation with Russia," Macron said during his opening speech at the European Parliament plenary session.

The EU needs dialogue with Russia, the French leader added, noting that he has been "standing up for (it) many years."

"It is not just a vague idea because we are so close together. Sometimes for us and for Russia ... we need this dialogue, we need in Europe collectively to send our requirements and make sure they are respected," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Parliament European Union

Recent Stories

ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Az ..

ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Azam as skipper

16 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Stop Exporting Weapons to Uk ..

Russia Calls on US to Stop Exporting Weapons to Ukraine - Ryabkov

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discusses Security Cris ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discusses Security Crisis With EU's Borrell

5 minutes ago
 IWMB urges citizens to report complaints against w ..

IWMB urges citizens to report complaints against wildlife poaching in Capital

5 minutes ago
 Four outlaws arrested in sargodha

Four outlaws arrested in sargodha

18 minutes ago
 Augustine pays homage to Munu Bhai

Augustine pays homage to Munu Bhai

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.