European Security Under Threat Due To EU Military Aid To Ukraine -Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 10:10 AM

European Security Under Threat Due to EU Military Aid to Ukraine -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union does not think about the consequences of providing military assistance to Ukraine, Brussels is determined to drag out the conflict and thereby jeopardize security on the entire European continent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

Rudenko said individual EU member states already train the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was openly stated by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell following an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague on August 30, where the prospects for creating an EU training mission were discussed.

"They do it without thinking about the consequences.

Borrell continues to make belligerent statements that have nothing to do with diplomacy. This indicates that the EU does not want to invest in peace in Ukraine and keeps pursuing a policy aimed at extending the conflict," he said.

"All this is very dangerous. Civilians, women and children are being killed from weapons supplied to Kiev. As a result of shelling, civilian infrastructure is being destroyed. Strikes are also being made on critical facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The security of the entire European continent is under threat," Rudenko said.

