UrduPoint.com

European Space Agency Adopts Budget Of Nearly 17 Bn Euros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 09:18 PM

European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 bn euros

The European Space Agency said Wednesday it has adopted a budget of nearly 17 billion euros for the three next years, a significant increase but less than requested by its director-general

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The European Space Agency said Wednesday it has adopted a budget of nearly 17 billion Euros for the three next years, a significant increase but less than requested by its director-general.

The ESA's 22 member states, whose ministers have been meeting for two days in Paris, decided on a new budget of 16.9 billion euros ($17 billion) to fund space exploration, rocket launchers, climate change monitoring and other projects.

That marks a 17-percent increase from the 14.

5 billion euros agreed at the last ministerial council meeting in 2019, but is short of the 18.5 billion requested by ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher.

"With inflation being so high, I have to say that I'm very impressed by this figure," Aschbacher told the meeting.

He added that the increased funds were necessary for Europe not to "miss the train" in the face of competition from the United States and China.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed a "great success" that was "beyond expectations".

Related Topics

Europe China Budget Paris United States 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

1 minute ago
 Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United ..

Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United owners consider sale

1 minute ago
 Court awards death sentence in a murder case

Court awards death sentence in a murder case

1 minute ago
 Asensio false nine, Rodri in defence for Spain aga ..

Asensio false nine, Rodri in defence for Spain against Costa Rica

1 minute ago
 Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final d ..

Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final despite last round defeat

4 minutes ago
 Canadian PM Condemns Twin Bomb Attacks in Jerusale ..

Canadian PM Condemns Twin Bomb Attacks in Jerusalem

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.